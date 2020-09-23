Huntsville ISD has managed to keep COVID-19 cases relatively low.
In its latest update on Tuesday, district officials said that only 23 lab-confirmed cases have been confirmed in the school district. Less than half of the total cases identified overall remain active, with the majority of students already returning to class.
Since it’s last update two weeks ago, HISD has added 10 additional student cases and a pair of employee positives.
Below are the total campus cases since classes began on Aug. 19:
Gibbs Pre-K — 1 employee, 1 student
Scott Johnson Elementary — 1 employee, 1 student
Huntsville Elementary — 2 students
Stewart Elementary — 1 student
Mance Park — 1 employee, 2 students
Huntsville High School — 2 employees, 8 students
Other non-campus — 3 employees
According to the Hornet Return to School Plan, a deep cleaning is triggered when an employee or student is identified with a lab-confirmed positive for COVID-19.
District officials noted that as soon as a positive lab-confirmed case has been identified for each school participant (student or employee), appropriate notification was made to any individual who had regular or close contact with the affected participants as soon as the district notification was received. This may include the entire class (students, teachers, and staff). These individuals will be required to quarantine before returning to in-person school.
District officials say that contact tracing was performed in each case with appropriate notification and reporting made to local and state authorities as required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.