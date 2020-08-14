Huntsville ISD is holding off on a potential $92 million bond election.
At a special called meeting on Thursday, the Huntsville ISD board of trustees elected to table calling for a bond election amidst ongoing economic struggles from the novel coronavirus.
Following the acceptance of a long range facility plan, committee members were asking the district to put the measure on the Nov. 3 presidential election, but the superintendent asked the board to hold off.
“Under normal circumstances I would be able to make a compelling case for calling a November bond election,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “It has been way too long since we have addressed our facility needs, but there’s no denying that we are not under normal circumstances.
“By holding off on calling an election, we will have opportunities for a larger outreach to the community.”
The district’s Long Range Facility Committee, which is composed of teachers, administrators and community members, presented a plan that will see improvements at every campus alongside a grade realignment. Construction would include classroom additions at nearly every campus, alongside major renovations at Mance Park Middle School and a new auditorium and baseball/softball complex at Huntsville High School.
However, aside from the proposed improvements, trustees and committee members were most excited about the possibility of grade realignment.
Under the plan, Stewart Elementary, Samuel Walker Houston Elementary and Huntsville Elementary will serve students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, while the current Huntsville Intermediate will become an elementary campus for the same grades. Mance Park Middle School would also expand to sixth through eighth grades.
“A family can stay at one school and stay there from pre-K through 5th grade … there's no continual movement between campuses,” committee member B.J. McMichael said. “Lining this up for our teachers is good, but lining it up for our students is even better.”
District financial officials project that the $92 million bond will add approximately six cents to the I&S rate, which would cost taxpayers approximately $60 a year per $100,000 valuation.
The next available election date on a possible bond election is May 1, 20201. Trustees must call for the election before a Feb. 12 deadline.
DISTRICT OFFICIALS LAY OUT REOPENING PLAN
An overview of the plans for the first few days of the school year for Huntsville ISD was also discussed at Thursday’s school board meeting.
Huntsville ISD will be offering three distinct models to start its school year, which includes traditional face-to-face instruction, structured remote instruction and a flexible online option. District officials say that all models will use Google Classroom, which will allow students to transition between traditional face-to-face instruction and remote instruction at the end of a grading cycle.
“Regardless of the model that a parent chooses, it is our mission to ensure that every student receives the highest level of education possible,” HISD assistant superintendent Marcus Forney said.
Approximately 53 percent of students will utilize traditional instruction when classes resume next week.
According to assistant superintendent Bill Roberts, all parents and teachers will be responsible for self screening prior to arriving at campus or boarding school transportation. Once on campus, students will be forced to social distance and wear face coverings. However, students in elementary schools will only be required to wear face coverings when transitioning through common areas of the school. Those students will also be served lunch in their classrooms.
Another issue pointed out by district officials is transportation, which they say was requested by approximately 1,550 students. Students will be required to wear face coverings while on the bus, and each bus will be sanitized in between routes.
If a student experiences COVID-19 symptoms while on campus, they will be placed in an isolation room until a parent can collect them. If they or a staff member tests positive for the virus, it will trigger a deep cleaning.
School officials didn't say if there was a threshold for a school closure, but Sheppard stated that the decision would be jointly considered by both the district and the county health department.
Both online and in-person classes will start Wednesday.
