Huntsville ISD names principals for intermediate school, Stewart Elementary

Huntsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard announced on Thursday the selection of a pair of new school leaders.
Sheppard selected Rachael Branch to lead Huntsville Intermediate School, while tabbing Kimberly Fox as the new principal at Estella Stewart Elementary.
Branch currently serves as dean of instruction at Mance Park Middle School and will fill the vacancy created by the promotion of Paul Trevino to the Huntsville High School principal position. She joined the district in July 2018, bringing a 26 year career in education with her.
“We are confident Ms. Branch is the ideal choice to lead the Huntsville Intermediate School team as they continue the work moving the campus forward to success,” Sheppard said. “She has been instrumental in the success of Mance Park Middle School alongside Principal Josh Campbell and that partnership will continue. Their great relationship and shared understanding will strengthen the connection between the two schools to help us ensure our intermediate students are well prepared and ready for the transition to middle school.”
After spending the past two years on the Mance Park Middle School administrative team, Branch now holds 14 years of experience in school administration including three years in Bryan ISD and nine years in Spring ISD. She taught for 14 years prior to administration, with years spent in Spring ISD and in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Her peers say that Branch has a passion for helping all students and teachers achieve and realize their full potential.
“She has worked in very diverse learning environments and has successfully helped to lead schools out of the “improvement required” status to meeting standard and earning distinctions. She is an exceptional leader who supports teachers and instructional programs,” district officials said in a release. “Her administrative knowledge and expertise is vast, touching virtually all areas of school leadership.”
Fox joins Huntsville ISD with more than 30 years of experience in education. She spent 13 of those years in elementary school administration in Alvin ISD, serving as a campus principal for eight years and an assistant principal for five years prior to that.
Under Fox’s leadership, her campus repeatedly achieved exemplary ratings and earned numerous academic distinctions. She was named the Elementary Principal of the Year for Alvin ISD, recognizing her administrative leadership and performance. Her professional experience also includes several years as a Title 1 Coordinator in Alvin ISD and more than a decade teaching elementary in Pearland ISD.
“We are so pleased to have such a quality leader join the Huntsville ISD principal team,” Sheppard added. “Stewart Elementary School has a rich history of excellence and with Ms. Fox as the new campus leader, we anticipate great things to come. She’s excited and ready to get to work with her campus team and looks forward to the opportunity to build relationships with her students, staff, parents and community.”
