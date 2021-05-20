The Huntsville school district is expected to take the first steps towards implementing projects from the voter-approved $127 million bond package with the adoption of two reimbursement methods tonight.
School board trustees are expected to be presented with a pair of implementation plans that will decide on everything from construction delivery methods to how the district will sell its bonds. District administrators are recommending that the school board hire a construction manager-at-risk to oversee the projects and implement a competitive sealed proposal method.
The district is expected to sell it’s first series of bonds as early as August, with construction starting later this year.
ON THE AGENDA
Other items expected to be presented to the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees includes:
• approval of COVID-19 protocols for the summer academic term, which begins June 7. District officials say that students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear a face covering in district buildings, but they will highly encourage students and staff to wear masks when three feet of social distancing is not allowable.
• consideration of the 2021-22 compensation plan and hiring schedule, which will provide a 4% to 5% increase in salaries for returning staff with appropriate adjustments to the hiring schedule for new hires.
MEETING INFORMATION
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins Administration Building. A livestream of the meeting will be available at itemonline.com/multimedia or at huntsville-isd.org.
