The school board for Huntsville ISD is expected to decide later this week whether to hold a multimillion dollar bond election in November.
After months of planning through a long range planning committee, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to consider approval of the long-range facility plan and a request to place the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the HISD Support and Learning Center, located at 1010 8th Street in Huntsville.
Planning committee members say that the near-$92 million bond would address facility needs across the district’s eight campuses, which ranges from demolition of a condemned auditorium to additional classrooms at nearly every campus.
If trustee’s choose to move forward with an election this year, it will be the first school bond election since 2013, when Huntsville ISD voters turned down a $65.5 million school facility improvement plan that centered around a new middle school and an on-campus baseball and softball complex.
The district’s chief financial officer Paul Brown said that the proposed plan would equate to nearly a $75 annual tax increase per $100,000 home valuation.
Trustees have until Aug. 17 to call for an election this year.
