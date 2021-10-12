Huntsville ISD lining up construction work at multiple campuses

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Independent School District plans to offer contracts tied to multiple campus expansions and renovations.
School district administrators are seeking a construction manager at risk to coordinate much of the academic upgrades in a $127 million bond project. The district has previously chosen to award athletic facility construction based on a competitive sealed bid process.
“Due to the complexity of scheduling multiple renovation/addition projects across the district and the current construction market trends, the administration believes it is in our best interest as a district to use CMAR for specific projects to be packaged together from the remaining Bond 2021 Projects,” district superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said as the rationale for the proposal.
The proposal is expected to be presented to the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees during a special called meeting today at noon.
The bond project includes classroom expansions and renovations at Mance Park Middle School and all of the district’s elementary schools. The current intermediate school will be renovated and converted into a new Scott Johnson Elementary campus, while the Gibbs Pre-K building will be turned into a support and learning center and the current Scott Johnson Elementary will become a multipurpose center.
Other construction projects also include a new football stadium, baseball/ softball complex and district auditorium.
In its latest update the district’s architect, PBK Architects, said that the design documents are nearly complete for the athletics facilities. They are also working on design documents for the classroom additions.
Today’s Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for noon at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 E.
