Huntsville ISD lags behind state in STAAR results

The Texas Education Agency recently released its Texas Academic Performance Reports for the 2020-21 academic school year, revealing the extended toll that the pandemic has placed on education.
TAPR covers academic performance, the district’s previous financial information, teacher experience and turnover rates, and class size averages, among other topics.
In the report, Huntsville ISD appeared to fall behind the rest of the state’s performance levels as a whole in all subjects and grade levels in terms of approaches, meets and masters on the state’s STAAR test. Approaches, meets and masters are state categories that measure a student’s mastery of the grade level material.
While learning gaps were inevitable and experienced across the nation, due to the pandemic placing extra strains on teachers and students alike, the data shows that there is still room to grow for the district.
“Everyone knows that there has been learning loss during the pandemic, that over the past few school years we’ve missed a lot of instruction, students have missed a lot of learning. The Texas Education Agency has repeatedly acknowledged that students will suffer in their performance on the standardized tests, yet we’ve continued to give the tests and report the results to the community as if we have not had a pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Sheppard, the superintendent of schools at Huntsville ISD.
Due to the cancellation of the spring 2020 STAAR test, data from the 2019 and 2021 tests were compared, showing a majority of slightly lower performance levels across the board for 2021, when comparing the district against itself. The discrepancies highlight learning gaps that likely existed prior to the pandemic and were further strained throughout the last school year, with additional gaps in opportunity, equity access, technology and social and emotional learning.
“In Huntsville, we’ve experienced less COVID slide or learning loss than the state average, but we’re still working extremely hard to make sure that we catch our kids up so that they’re prepared for the upcoming state assessments which, unlike last year, will count toward the accountability system,” Sheppard noted.
To ensure recovery for its students, the district is involved in numerous steps and focused activities to ensure that all students succeed at their current grade level.
“In Huntsville ISD, we are working smart and hard to ensure our students have what they need to address the learning gaps created by the pandemic. We are optimistic about the plans we have in place to address the gaps, learning loss and to accelerate instruction for all students,” said Marcus Forney, chief academic officer at Huntsville ISD.
Huntsville ISD is utilizing the TEA Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support initiatives, including supplemental resources in the core areas, additional funding resources and access to quality tutors.
The campus leadership teams, led by their respective campus principals, are creating specific goals, developing student-centered action plans and intervention for all students, where gaps are identified through personal knowledge of each child that the school serves.
The district tracks the progress of its students through a School Improvement for All Model, bringing together the Curriculum and Instruction Team with principals and other campus teams to discuss student progress and teaching strategies, while engaging in ongoing data instructional analysis.
District leaders are also making a point to observe classrooms and provide constructive daily observations, feedback and support to teachers, helping to constantly effectively modify instruction as student assessment data dictates and tailoring the instruction to each student’s needs.
Additionally, each campus has a built in intervention period throughout the school day to address student needs, with additional intervention and tutoring periods made available before and after school at select campuses. Schools are also sending home reading materials so that parents can work with students on the development of reading skills.
“At this point, our focus is on ensuring that our elementary students are reading on grade level,” Forney said. “We believe that reading is the gateway and foundation for all other subjects. If students do not know how to obtain meaning from written texts, then it will be difficult for students to be successful in other content areas.”
For the remainder of the school year, Forney is hoping that each student and campus continues to show growth, with an emphasis on quality instructional leadership, quality first time instruction, social and emotional learning and effective classroom management. The district is also looking to increase student attendance, while continuing to work with families in providing them strategies of how they can best support their students at home with accelerated learning strategies.
“Overcoming the huge gaps created by the pandemic will take some time,” said Forney. “Despite this challenge, with the strategic plans we have in place and the quality of the teaching we are seeing, we do expect our students to show academic growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.