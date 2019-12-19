Huntsville Independent School District has appointed a new director of state and federal programs following the retirement of Linda Marshall.
Leigh Ann Kovalcik will begin her position soon, after being approved for the position by the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees Thursday night. She was most recently the principal at James Monroe Elementary in Norfolk, Virginia and has spent 23 years in education — majorly at Mesquite ISD.
As director of state and federal programs, Kovalcik will be responsible for the development, implementation, evaluation and audit of state and federal grants.
In other action, trustees approved the purchase of two expenditures. Trustees awarded a $329,000 contract to R.E.C. Industries, Inc. for a new chiller at Samuel Walker Elementary School and a $171,058 contract with DK Haney Roofing for Estella Stewart Elementary School.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for January 21.
