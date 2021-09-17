HUNTSVILLE — An effort to require face masks inside Huntsville ISD campuses failed to reach a trustee vote Thursday night, after the superintendent expressed his desire not to violate orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Trustee Dr. Karin Olson-Williams proposed the new mandates, citing an increase in COVID-19 transmissions and a lack of guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
“We are living in a pandemic in a county with an extremely low vaccination rate,” Olson-Williams said. “Most children learn better when they attend classes in-person, and our funding is based on the average attendance. State leaders also provided no guidance before the start of school and have left us scrambling so far.”
The recommendation came as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed lawsuits against 15 Texas school districts for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
At least eight counties and cities and 87 school districts or systems in Texas have imposed mask mandates to slow the spread of the surging coronavirus, which has overwhelmed many of the state's hospitals.
Before Paxton began suing school districts, various districts, cities and counties filed at least nine lawsuits challenging Abbott's ban on mask mandates.
A federal lawsuit has also been filed by Disability Rights Texas, an advocacy organization. However, a federal judge on Wednesday denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop the state from preventing school districts from requiring masks.
Last month, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by San Antonio and Bexar County for their public schools. The court has yet to make a definitive ruling on the issue.
Abbott has argued that a law known as the Texas Disaster Act gives him broad power in deciding how best to respond to emergency situations, including whether to ban mask mandates during a pandemic. In a July executive order, Abbott reaffirmed his ban on mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity, saying wearing a mask is a matter of personal responsibility and shouldn't be imposed by the state.
“Our operation plan is based on current law, which includes GA-38. There have been a handful of districts that have openly defied the governor’s orders, but most of those challenges have not been successful in the court system,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said.
The Texas Education Agency has said Abbott’s ban on mask mandates is not being enforced.
Huntsville ISD officials say that 55 students and 15 staff members have active cases of COVID-19, according to a Sept. 13 update — the most recent numbers available. The largest outbreak is currently at Huntsville High School, which has reported 26 active student and staff cases.
District officials said that the amount of reported COVID-19 cases through the first six weeks of school has already exceeded the total amount of cases that were reported in the 2020-21 school year when masks were mandated.
TRUSTEES RECEIVE UPDATE ON REMOTE LEARNING OPTIONS
Texas lawmakers recently approved a bill that expanded and funded virtual learning, but excluded students who failed their STAAR exams.
The bill, SB-15, was recently signed by Abbott and says that for a school to receive remote-learning funding, students learning outside the classroom must have passed their STAAR exams, earned a C grade or higher in foundation curriculum courses and have no more than 10% unexcused absences the previous year.
However, Sheppard says that the bill is nearly impossible for schools to implement.
“We have spent a substantial amount of time exploring the option offering remote learning, and in speaking with most superintendents they aren’t spending a minute on it,” Sheppard said. “It makes a great headline, but if you read the law then no one can actually do it. For the number of kids that we can get funding for and just from the staffing equation the bill is economically next to impossible to do.”
District leaders say that a 1-to-1 initiative allows students to complete some school work remotely.
TRUSTEES RENEW COVID LEAVE
District staff will continue to receive 10 days of paid leave if they are forced to quarantine for a positive COVID-19 case.
With a unanimous vote, trustees renewed a resolution that will allow employees to receive compensation without impacting sick days if they isolate for a positive test or isolate from a household positive. It’s an extension of a resolution that was approved in 2020 after the district received funding from the state.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Oct. 28.
