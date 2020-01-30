The Huntsville Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-year extension to the contract of Superintendent Scott Sheppard at their monthly school board meeting Thursday.
Sheppard’s contract runs through 2023.
He was hired on Jan. 8, 2018 at a Huntsville ISD special board meeting, coming to Huntsville from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston, where he served as the assistant superintendent for secondary school administration for six years.
Sheppard has had a busy first two years on the job, on the heels of a school year that saw the district score failing grades on the state’s accountability rating system. It changed drastically over the 2018-19 school year, with HISD increasing its accountability grade to a ‘C’.
Board president Rissie Owens is glad to have Sheppard as a part of the district and community.
“We truly appreciate the great work that Dr. Sheppard and his team has done over the past two years,” Owens said. “We have made great improvements in numerous areas, and we as the board of trustees are very appreciative of that.”
In other action, trustees gave unanimous approval for a resolution that will move $2 million in a committed fund balance for future capital expenditures into the general fund.
According to the district’s chief financial officer Paul Brown, moving the funds will give the district its best chance of obtaining a high rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. The FIRST system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
The district has received an ‘A’ on the FIRST system each of the past two years.
Other items approved by trustees included:
• a $73,245.60 purchase for new band instruments at Huntsville High School, Mance Park Middle School and Huntsville Intermediate School.
• a contract with Proximity Learning Services to provide virtual learning for students instead of a traditional substitute teacher.
• resolutions to recognize February as National Career and Technical Education Month and April 9-19 as County Fair Week.
The next scheduled meeting for the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Hawkins Administration Building.
