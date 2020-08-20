Curbside meal pickup is available for all Huntsville ISD students who are enrolled in remote learning models.
However, the district is no longer offering free meals to all students, as it did during remote learning in the spring. Students’ families must apply and qualify for free and reduced priced meals.
Meals are served Monday through Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Curbside lunch meals will follow the free, reduced and paid status of students. If a child is not eligible to receive free or reduced-price meal pricing, payment will be required at curbside. Huntsville ISD students can be considered for the meal program by applying at www.huntsville-isd.org/meals.
Each campus will only be able to provide a lunch meal to students who are actually enrolled at that particular campus. If you have multiple children in the district, meals will have to be picked up from each child's campus.
