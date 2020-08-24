Huntsville ISD closes two campuses as storm approaches

As Tropical Storm Marco fell apart, the Gulf Coast turned its attention Monday to Laura, another system following just behind that could grow into a supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph and a storm surge that could swamp entire towns.
Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.
Laura was not expected to weaken over land before moving into warm, deep Gulf waters that forecasters said could bring rapid intensification.
“We’re only going to dodge the bullet so many times. And the current forecast for Laura has it focused intently on Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards told a news briefing.
In Texas, Walker County is one of many Southeast Texas counties to be put on a Tropical Storm Watch.
“While the weakening Tropical Storm Marco still exists, this forecast is dominated by Tropical Storm Laura,” said Sean Luchs, a senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The forecast brings a near-major hurricane onshore just east of our area in Southwest Louisiana, leaving us on a razor's edge between major and lesser impacts.
“While confidence is increasing in the forecast for this storm, there are still important pieces of model guidance that suggest we need to stay on our toes, and be prepared for changes in the forecast track, potentially resulting in more significant impact from Laura.”
While the storm’s severe weather impact is expected to be minimal on Walker County, schools in the area will see changes.
On Monday, officials with the Huntsville Independent School District announced that two of its campuses, Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School, have been activated as evacuee shelter sites for southern coastal community residents. Students from those campuses are being transitioned to remote learning until further notice.
All other HISD campuses will remain unchanged, as they are not used as shelter sites.
In Port Arthur Texas, Mayor Thurman Bartie warned that unless the forecast changes and pushes Laura’s landfall farther east, he will ask the city’s more than 54,000 residents to evacuate starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“If you decide to stay, you’re staying on your own,” Bartie said.
Officials in Houston asked residents to prepare supplies in case they lose power for a few days or need to evacuate homes along the coast.
“We are battle-tested. We are ready to deal with this situation as well,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.
State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb coronavirus infections.
Much of the region was also put under a storm surge watch. Forecasters warned of storm surge as high as 11 feet in western Louisiana. Add to that 4 to 10 inches of rain expected when Laura arrives starting late Wednesday.
By late afternoon, Marco clung to 40 mph (65 kmh) winds away from its pulled-apart center, which was 15 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi. Forecasters predicted it would no longer be a tropical storm by the end of the night.
Once Laura moves into the toasty waters of the Gulf of Mexico that serve as fuel for storms, forecasters predict it will rapidly strengthen to hurricane status ahead of an expected Wednesday landfall. The question is just how much.
“I would still give it a pretty decent chance of a Category 3 or 4, not necessarily at landfall, at least during its lifetime in the Gulf,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. Many, but not all, storms in that area weaken just before landfall because of a late influx of dry air, he said.
