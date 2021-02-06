Five Huntsville ISD student-created paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other art pieces focused on Western Heritage in Texas will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery, located within the NRG Center in Houston.
The gallery is a popular attraction and will be viewed by hundreds of visitors during the livestock show and market auctions that surround the Houston Livestock Show. However, all of the events will be held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Huntsville High School students Kaitlin Ingram and Shanleigh Hall won Best of Show, while Cody Grubbs earned a gold medal. Nijehe Grant of Mance Park Middle School also secured a Best of Show ribbon, while classmate Abigail Jones won gold.
The School Art Program through the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has challenged students and schools to think outside the box for more than 50 years. The program provides students, Pre-K through 12th grade, the opportunity to compete in district shows, earn scholarships, travel to summer workshops and display artwork.
Currently, the School Art Program supports 142 different school districts, including private and parochial schools, in the Houston area.
