With school beginning this week, the Huntsville Independent School District has adopted a Return to School plan on how to deal with COVID-19.
The HISD Board of Trustees voted last week to approve the plan, which makes masks optional for students and staff who are not fully-vaccinated from COVID-19.
“We have to follow the governor’s orders, which includes a no-mask mandate. However, we are encouraging personal responsibility and encouraging vaccinations. We will also highly encouraging masks on HISD property,” the district’s assistant superintendent William "Bill" Roberts said.
According to the Texas Education Agency, Texas school districts are not required to conduct contact tracing this year if a student contracts COVID-19. The agency said districts should notify parents if the district learns of a student who has been a close contact to someone with the virus. But with the relaxation of contact tracing, broad notifications will not be mandatory.
Roberts said that if a child or employee tests positive for COVID-19 then they will be excluded from attending school for a ten-day isolation period. The district is also encouraging individuals to seek medical advice from their physician if they receive a positive test or are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
“If you are taking a child to get tested, then we are encouraging you to keep your child home until you get those results back,” he added.
The new policy adds that if a vaccinated individual has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms following close contact exposure to a test-confirmed individual then they will not be forced to isolate.
The Texas Education Agency allows for remote learning for up to 20 days for students who are sick with COVID-19 or have been exposed to it. If more time is needed, schools can apply for a waiver. Longer-term remote learning has largely been defunded after it was initially offered at the start of the pandemic, and efforts to allocate funding for it have so far failed in the state legislature.
“We are committed to doing everything we are allowed to do to ensure the safety of our teachers and students,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard added.
The full Hornet Return to School Plan can be viewed at www.huntsville-isd.org.
