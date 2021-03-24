Huntsville ISD employees will be paid their full compensation despite multiple school closures due to severe weather.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved by the district’s trustees, will pay exempt employees for five missed days of work, due to winter storms in January and February.
Huntsville ISD had a financial impact of $13,371.77 from both storms. Of those costs, $11,376 will be paid to our long-term substitutes, with the remaining costs due to personnel needing to process payroll, maintenance crew members working to make sure all facilities were safe and functioning and the transportation department testing all busses so schools could reopen the following week.
Non-exempt employees, many of which came to work during the storms, will be paid 1.5 times their salary.
“We have outstanding employees here. The winter storm puts a magnifying glass on the folks that selflessly stepped up, answered the call of duty and came to work,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said.
OTHER ACTION
In swift action, and without any public comment, trustees unanimously approved a lengthy list of consent agenda items, which included a request that will continue the requirement of facemasks on all HISD campuses.
Other items approved in the consent agenda included:
• a $69,600 purchase of instructional materials for the pre-kindergarten program.
• a yearly waiver for the continued operation of the Texas Online Preparatory School.
• a $62,455 purchase for two district-owned vehicles.
• approval for participation in the Seamless Summer Option Program, which will provide free nutritious meals to all children in the school district during the summer months when schools are generally closed.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for April 15.
