Huntsville ISD announces new principal for Stewart Elementary

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Independent School District has announced the appointment of Shannon Williams as the principal of Stewart Elementary School.
The current principal at Scott Johnson Elementary, Williams is a veteran educator and leader with over 31 years of experience in public education. After gaining experience as a teacher, academic coach and director of the gifted and talented program in her former districts, Williams joined the Huntsville ISD team 14 years ago as an instructional coach. She was promoted to assistant principal before being named principal of Scott Johnson Elementary in 2014.
Williams is replacing Kimberly Fox who recently resigned from her post.
“With several leadership changes over the past few years at Stewart Elementary, the hard working staff members, students and families of this campus deserve the stability of a seasoned leader that is committed to the long term success of their school, district and community. Shannon Williams is this person,” district leaders said in a release. “Williams has long called Huntsville home, and her leadership style has built stability and student success at her current school, known for low staff turnover, high staff morale, satisfied families and a track record of academic improvement. She leaves Scott Johnson Elementary in great shape for the next principal to continue forward, which is one mark of a great leader, as she now focuses her attention on providing the same positive environment for the staff and families of Stewart Elementary.”
Williams will begin her new duties effective immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.