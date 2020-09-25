Students in Huntsville ISD have been back at school, either online or in-person, for roughly a month. In that time, school officials said, teachers have been working to overcome the obstacles from asynchronous instruction.
On Thursday, members of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees gave unanimous approval to the district’s asynchronous learning plan, which will be submitted to the Texas Education Agency.
The plan expands the district’s learning model implemented last month, by using grade level and student needs to determine which students require in-person instruction and for how long. Unlike synchronous instruction, asynchronous learning requires independent work by students without real-time interaction from a teacher.
Huntsville ISD uses asynchronous learning within Model C of it’s three instructional models that were implemented for the 2020-21 school year.
As some teachers balance both traditional and virtual learning as campuses gradually reopen to more students, the state emphasized a need for an asynchronous plan. The plan also accounts for how the district will count attendance, after parents with Model C students reported issues with the program earlier this month.
“Model A and B have set times in terms of attendance, but the challenge has been with accounting for Model C (asynchronous) students,” said Marcus Forney, the district’s chief academic officer. “We have adjusted a few things to allow a 24-48 hour period for Model C students to login and capture attendance.”
Forney’s concern was mirrored by Superintendent Scott Sheppard.
“That was one of the things that the state listened to us on, and gave us a lot of flexibility,” Sheppard said. “They changed a few things, so as long as we have a process to gauge attendance, then we can go back and retroactively count it with Model C students. However, that is not something our teachers were set up to do, so it’s still a learning process.”
Huntsville ISD (and all other schools across our state) depends on the average daily attendance for the bulk of its state funding. A student missing school has a negative impact, not only on the individual student when they miss instructional time, but it decreases HISD’s funding - funding that would be used to improve programs district-wide.
“This plan was requested because of the current state of things with the pandemic, but it is really an accountability check to be sure that all districts have addressed these issues,” HISD trustee Sam Moak noted.
The district has until Oct. 1 to submit the plan to TEA for approval.
