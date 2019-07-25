Huntsville is going back-to-school

Local organizations are gearing up to send Huntsville students back to school in style.
The Huntsville Public Library and Sam Houston Statue will host the back-to-school bash August 7 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
The bash has become a popular local event, made possible through the collaboration of the library and visitors center along with the Huntsville Fire Department, HEARTS Veterans museum and Huntsville State Park. The event has attracted nearly 300 people annually.
“This is an important event for us to ensure our students have everything they need to be prepared for school,” library children’s coordinator Rachel McPhail said. “We want to invest in our students in any way possible.”
Attendees will be treated to arts and crafts, sno-cones, games and a school supply giveaway. Vendors will also be working booths with activities and items for children.
“We have a lot of fun activities for families to enjoy, including Amazing Party Pac's and Moonwalks, who will be present with a bounce house and snacks,” McPhail added. “In addition to providing resources and supplies for families, we want this to be a fun event to celebrate another beautiful summer in Huntsville.”
Officials are seeking donations for the event, which will be accepted through August 1. Items needed include paper, pencils, notebooks, folders, Kleenex, erasers, crayons, colored pencils, markers and hand sanitizer. The items can be dropped off at the Sam Houston Statue Visitors Center or the Huntsville Public Library.
“For some members of our community, it may be difficult to purchase school supplies due to financial hardship, and our hope with this program is to help prepare students for a year of academic success,” McPhail said.
Students must be present to receive supplies, which may run out during the event. The event is free and open to the public.
