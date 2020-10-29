Things are looking up at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Less than a year after finalizing a bankruptcy transaction, following years of financial turmoil, officials with the acute care facility say that nearly every financial metric is exceeding expectations.
A key sign to the hospital’s progress was approved Wednesday evening by the Walker County Hospital District, as managers amended its facility lease agreement to start charging the health care entity rent for the first time in over two years. The former operator, the Walker County Hospital Corporation, filed for bankruptcy towards the end of 2019, owing the hospital district nearly $9 million in subsidies and forgiven rent payments.
Under the amended agreement, the local government entity will be compensated $200,000 per month for the use of the taxpayer-owned facility and equipment.
“When the original lease was executed at the closing of the transaction in February there were provisions about rental payments, because the hospital was in such dire straits,” said hospital district attorney Janice Davis of the Morgan Lewis law firm. “The hospital is managing their financial situation much better, so it’s appropriate for them to start paying now.”
Throughout the hospital’s fiscal year, which started July 1, the health care facility has generated $20.1 million in net revenues, which has accounted for a profit margin of nearly $1.9 million over those months — a vast improvement from early projections that didn’t expect the hospital to be profitable until the end of the fiscal year.
Steve Smith, the hospital’s CEO, told the district board that the facility saw great leaps in surgeries — 34% over the prior month — and outpatient diagnostics, which was up 43%. However, he noted that much of the outpatient diagnostics was due to the community COVID-19 testing program that has generated 3,721 tests. Smith also noted that labor and delivery had a record month with 41 births, the most since October 2017.
The CEO also noted that the hospital has hired 42 new nurses and are gradually reducing the amount of contract nurses. They are also in final discussions with a new general surgeon and a part time orthopedic surgeon.
In other action on Wednesday, hospital district managers approved an amendment to the operating agreement, which will allow the district to recapture taxpayer funds that were used during the transaction and subsequent loan agreement.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.