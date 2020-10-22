Huntsville homecoming is next week

The ongoing pandemic is messing with Huntsville’s annual Homecoming plans.
The parade was nixed this year along with the pep rally going virtual, both popular events that drew large crowds in the past. However, plans will continue for the festivities that will be held next week at the high school.
Instead, the campus will have a hall decorating contest and dress up day competition, as well as a virtual pep rally to celebrate the week.
The 2020 homecoming court will be presented at halftime of next week’s game against A&M Consolidated.
Senior princesses on the 2020 Homecoming Court are Sarah Duncan, Destiny Martinez, Alyssa Wheaton and Savanna De La Fuente. The senior princes are Jadarian White, Ed Bobino III, Abraham Merino and Cody McLerran. Jenin Borbor and Eli Jones were voted as the junior prince and princess, while Neamiah Conteh and Nathan Schweitzer were named the sophomore prince and princess and Ma'Kayla White and Benjamin Hendricks will represent the freshman class.
The homecoming game will be held Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., with the Hornets facing A&M Consolidated at Bowers Stadium.