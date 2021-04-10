Huntsville hires deputy city manager

Rick J. Rudometkin, a 18-year veteran of city and county government, has become the deputy city manager for the city of Huntsville.
He was announced to the public during Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council.
Most recently, Rudometkin was the city administrative administrator for the city of Snoqualmie, Washington — a town of over 13,000 people about 30 miles east of Seattle. He moved to Huntsville to be close to his in-laws, who moved to Huntsville a few years back.
“We’re very excited and happy to be in Texas, and being closer to family is a very good thing,” Rudometkin said. “I’m here and happy to provide the support for the city manager, city council and department heads.”
Rudometkin has served in city and county government since 2003 in California, Colorado, New Mexico and Washington.
His previous positions include city administrator for Snoqualmie, Washington; city manager for Sammamish, Washington; county manager for the county of Eddy in Carlsbad, New Mexico; public works director for the county of Eddy; streets division manager for the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and chief administrative officer for the County of Modoc, California. In addition, he has worked for the city of Dana Point, California, and has nine years of experience working for an engineering/project management company.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Woodbury University and numerous certifications in public service. He is also a credentialed manager with ICMA, an association of professional city and county managers and other employees who serve local governments.
“I’ve been in a small county with 9,500 people that covered 4,200 square-miles and a 200 square-mile city with 500,000 people. That wide array of experience really helps me be prepared for this area,” Rudometkin said. “I’m very passionate about what I do and really enjoy government and service. I’m hopeful to bring my experience to help this city grow.”
Rudometkin is the first person to serve in the position for the city of Huntsville, working directly under city manager Aron Kulhavy. His first projects will be focused around implementing the 2021 strategic plan, which was adopted by the city council earlier this year.
