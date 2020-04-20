Huntsville High School Bill Roberts has announced that the school district’s graduation commencement ceremonies will be postponed from May 23 until July 25 and will be held at Johnson Coliseum on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
In a message to high school seniors over the weekend, Roberts said that Sam Houston State has canceled all scheduled events and will not allow large gatherings on campus until at least June 30.
“I realize this creates even more anxiety for our senior families. I want you to know that we are going to do everything in our power to make sure the Class of 2020 is recognized for all of their great accomplishments,” Roberts said.
Due to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the July 25 at 10 a.m. graduation date is still tentative, with officials not yet knowing what crowd limitations will look like at that time. School officials are also awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding safety guidelines for graduation ceremonies.
The letter also stated that school officials have tentatively scheduled the seniors award ceremony for Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m., with a date and time for a possible prom still pending.
