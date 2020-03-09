Huntsville Health Department’s food-service inspections for the month of February. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based on a grading scale.
Routine Health Inspections
Burger King Score, 107 IH-45 South, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 2
Church's Fried Chicken #1510, 2711 11th Street, score: 93, grade: A, violations: 3
Circle K #2740348, 605 IH-45 South, score: 94, grade: A, violations: 2
Dairy Queen, 602 IH-45 South, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
Denny's #7630, 3016 W HWY 30, score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Domino's Pizza, 2411 Avenue I , score: 100, grade: A, violations: 1
Donut Wheel, 1223 Sam Houston, score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Elkins Lake Clubhouse, 632 Cherry Hills, score: 93, grade: A, violations: 2
Fancy Donuts, 1939 Sam Houston Ave., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Floyd's on 14th, 1221 14th Street, score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
GameX Sports MFU, 107 Rice Lane, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Great American Cookie, 255 I-45 South, score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Holiday inn Express & Suites, 148 I-45 North, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
Jack-In-The-Box #2 (4702), 3005 State Hwy 30 West, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
Luigi's Italian Grill, 1502 Sam Houston Ave., score: 81, grade: B, violations: 8
— Improper cold hold — Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination — Dishwasher and sanitizer bucket tested too weak — Drain in kitchen hand sink needs to be unclogged — Salad prep cooler must be working properly so the product will maintain proper temperature — Bleach chemical test strips are needed to test sanitizer — Hot water must be available at the hand sink at all times — Light inside vent hood needs to be replaced
McAlister's Deli, 193 i-45 South #A, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
Noemi's Sno-Cones #1, 597A Palm Street, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Noemi's Sno-Cones #2, 309 Hwy 190 East, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Rodeo Mexican Bar & Grill, 3011 Hwy 30 West #307, score: 85, grade: B, violations:
— Improper cold hold — Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination — When changing task, employees must wash hands and apply new pair of gloves —Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification —Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration dates —Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination — Bottom of reach-in cooler and 2 door reach-in freezer need to be cleaned
S & S Express, 3003 Sam Houston Ave., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
S.H.S.U. Aramark Catering, 1802 Avenue I, score: 94, grade: A, violations: 4
— Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification —Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration dates —Side of equipment and wall behind equipment need to be cleaned —A Certified Food Manager Certification needs to be posted for public view
S.H.S.U. Chick-Fil-A, 1905 Avenue I, score: 99, grade: A, violations: 2
S.H.S.U. Don Sanders Sports Complex, 542 Bowers Blvd., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
S.H.S.U. Panda Express, 1905 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
S.H.S.U. Subway, 1802 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Shoguns Japanese Grill & Sushi, 139 I-45 North, score: 91, grade: A, violations: 6
Smiley's Express #6, 3595 West Hwy 30, score: 95, grade: A, violations: 2
WalMart Bakery #285, 141 IH-45 South, score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
WalMart Deli #285, 141 IH-45 South, score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Walgreens Drug Co., 1570 11th Street, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
