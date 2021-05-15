Huntsville girls form first all-female troop in the area

Huntsville’s newest Boy Scouts of America Troop 1934 is making history, as the first all-girl Troop in the area.
Troop 1934 was chartered on April 20 with a group of six girls, after a local female Arrow of Light Cub Scout was set to age out of the program. With a passion to continue Scouting, Huntsville Kiwanis Club, Josey Scout Lodge and local BSA leaders set out to start up Huntsville’s first all-girl Scout BSA Troop for her to continue in the program.
While the Arrow of Light recipient is the only member with previous BSA experience in the Troop, some have transitioned over from Girl Scouts. Others will carry on their family tradition of Scouting with parents and brothers in the program, experiencing the accomplishment of BSA for themselves.
Scouts BSA Troops first began accepting females into the program in 2019, however, girl participation in Boy Scouts of America extends back much further than that. Exploring, Sea Scout and Venturing units have welcomed female youth members ages 14-20 since the early 1970’s, while more recently, girls began joining Cub Scout Packs in 2018.
“The membership policy changes allowing girls to join Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops provides opportunities for all members of a family to participate equally in Scouting activities,” Christian said. “The organization had been receiving requests for these changes for years, and BSA conducted numerous and extensive studies prior to making the changes, all of which pointed to interest in full-family participation.”
Exploring, Sea Scout, Venturing and Cub Scout Packs allow for the inclusion of both boy and girl members in their programs, however, as members age into Scouting, they are separated into all-boy or all-girl Troops. The girls of Troop 1934 will have access to the same Scouting programs, materials, training and facilities as the boys, and can earn the same ranks, merit badges and awards, including the Order of the Arrow, Eagle Scout ranking and Scouting’s Honor Society.
“Being part of Troop 1934 gives these young ladies an opportunity for superb growth in character development, leadership development, citizenship training and personal fitness. The Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank a Scout can earn, is a widely recognized mark of accomplishment, and one that young men, and now young ladies, aspire to,” Christian said. “I look very much forward to helping celebrate these young ladies’ accomplishments in all these areas.”
“I look forward to watching these ladies grow and develop into the citizens that I know they are going to become and watch them as they gain skills to come out of their cocoons,” Troop 1934 Scoutmaster Michelle Rush added.
Rush is a fifth grade math and science teacher in Willis ISD, after previously teaching in Huntsville. With her own sons involved in BSA, she has served as a Cub Master and is currently committee chair of the Pack, as well as serving as awards chair for her boys’ Troop. Now, she’s taking a change of pace in stepping into the role of Scoutmaster for the all-girl group since largely spearheading its formation.
“It’s great to be involved at that leadership level with it and knowing the impact on the future of our community. I taught for 15 years in Huntsville and it was something I loved about being a fifth grade teacher here in Huntsville and knowing that I was impacting my community by teaching those young boys and girls at that level. I’m glad that I’m still able to make that same impact with those ladies at the Troop level. I think that’s why I stay so active with Scouting in Huntsville, is because I really do feel like that’s a way to impact our youth and it’s a very positive program to be able to reach the youth and to truly impact their future,” Rush said.
Troop 1934 has been fortunate to receive several donations from the community to help them get started. The American Legion Sam Houston Post 95 Women’s Auxiliary gifted them a United States flag, while Josey Lodge will be donating a custom Troop flag. Josey Scout Lodge board of trustees chairman Karla Christian will be making the girls custom neckerchiefs to complete their uniforms and Kiwanis Club of Huntsville has provided initial startup funds for the Troop to hit the ground running with camping trips and activities planned from now through the summer.
Troop 1934 meets at Josey Scout Lodge every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Any girls age 11-17 that are interested in joining the Troop are welcome to join or can reach out to Rush via email at troop1934texas@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.