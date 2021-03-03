Huntsville funeral director retires after serving thousands of local families

A funeral home in Huntsville said 'see you later' to one of their long time directors earlier this year. A man they say has easily touched thousands of families in the community.
Sam Houston Funeral Home owner Greg Smith recently announced the retirement of his friend and business partner, Larry Don Graves.
“It isn’t often a funeral home gets to deliver news to make one smile, but Larry has worked so hard for so long for the people of this community, we rejoice with him as he gets a much-deserved retirement,” Smith said.
Graves and Smith began their partnership in 2003 with an idea that was formed at a Sam Houston football game. Their mutual love of SHSU sports was the icing on the cake for this pair of businessmen.
Together, they built the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Homes in Huntsville, Willis and Montgomery, with Graves choosing to spend most of his time at the Huntsville location and Smith dividing his time between the Montgomery County locations.
Smith, a long time Walker County resident, will now be overseeing the daily operations and spending the majority of his time in Huntsville.
“I have always loved it here, and spend a great deal of time here already with events at Sam Houston State and the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.”
Smith is a member of both the Huntsville-Walker County and Conroe Chambers of Commerce and has served as past president of the Conroe Noon Lions Club, the largest Lions Club in the country. He is also a past director for the Montgomery County YMCA, past director of the Conroe Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Historic Montgomery Business Association.“Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home and our same great staff will continue down the path Larry and I have walked together for the last 18 years,” Smith added. “Our commitment is to this community, and that will never change.”
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home is located at 1700 Normal Park Drive in Huntsville. Their phone number is 936-291-7300 and their website is www.shmfh.com.
