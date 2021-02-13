Huntsville florist, jeweler, restaurateur hopeful for big Valentine's Day

For florists, restaurants and jewelers, Valentine’s Day, and the weeks leading up to it, is a welcome boost to sales during what’s typically a slow first quarter of the year. While some businesses are looking at record sales, others are rattled by unmet expectations.
“We had an expectation as an industry that (this year’s Valentine’s Day) would be large, because that’s what other holidays have been, but unless it changes in the next couple days, it’s proving to be the opposite right now,” Sweet Karoline’s Floral Shop owner Leah Lineback said.
In a typical year, Valentine’s Day sales and the week leading up to it make up 20-25% of yearly sales for Sweet Karoline’s Floral Shop, yielding at least double the sales she would see in any other month. However, as of Thursday, orders have been down for the Midway Plaza florist. With balloons, gift baskets and spa products to boost sales in addition to her artistic bouquets, purchases began to pick up on Friday and will likely continue to rise with last minute shoppers.
In addition to flowers, jewelry is always a classic gift for kids, teachers, parents and friends. Just blocks away from Sweet Karoline’s Floral shop on the downtown square, Ernst Jewelers has seen its fair share of Valentines Days since being in business for over a century.
“On Valentine’s Day, we usually see an increase in traffic and customers coming in to get a little something for their loved one,” Ernst Jewelers co-owner Blythe Ernst said.
Their selection of items ranging from $50 to $500, including their number one Valentine’s Day seller, Kendra Scott and everyday pieces like layering necklaces and stackable bracelets, are popular gifts with holiday shoppers.
The Valentine’s Day sales don’t compare to Christmas or Mother’s Day, but it does increase traffic to balance out what is typically a slow quarter for the downtown jeweler, and this year, Valentine’s Day sales have been as good, if not better than years past. According to Ernst, it’s due to shoppers making more of a conscious effort to keep their money local.
“I think that people want to focus more on shopping locally, and I think that has definitely benefited us. I think people don’t want to go to Houston or the bigger cities to shop and I think people have been more aware of how much it does affect local families and businesses,” Ernst said.
While gift purchases will likely wrap up by this afternoon, restaurants that usually see an uptick in reservations for the weekend of Valentine’s are moving ahead with their special evening plans under less certain circumstances.
While restaurants have been one of the most impacted industries from the pandemic, businesses hosting guests for Valentine’s weekend now have yet another threat that could hamper sales.
“Now, it’s about the weather, if the people will be comfortable coming here,” Sam’s Table owner Diego Varela said.
Temperatures have already begun to drop into the thirties with a chance of freezing drizzle and sleet starting on Saturday, and will continue to balance in the twenties and thirties throughout the week with intermittent snow, freezing rains and more sleet.
Known for its fresh Costa Rican dishes, live music and lengthy selection of local wine and beer tastings, Sam’s Table has an elevated evening planned for its first Valentine’s Day, setting the precedent for years to come.
Three different three-course prix fixe menus topped with a glass of champagne and romantic live piano music have been arranged for their growing reservations list. With 44 guests in the books as of Friday morning, the restaurant still has openings after 7 p.m., though reservations are required to better maintain the mandated 50 percent capacity limitation.
It is not too late to shop local and get your loved one something special for Valentine’s Day.
