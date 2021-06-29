Huntsville Fire stresses firework safety ahead of holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE — After months of continuous rain, Walker County locals are looking forward to setting the sky ablaze this Fourth of July weekend with their own fireworks festivities. However, Huntsville Fire Department fire chief Greg Mathis cautions that individuals should still be careful as you’re, quite literally, playing with fire.
“Fireworks can be safe and they can be fun, we all like to watch fireworks shows,” Mathis said. “One thing we want to make sure of is our fireworks are legal in the area where we’re using them and where we’re purchasing them.”
In Huntsville, not only is it illegal to shoot off fireworks within the city limits, but it is also illegal to possess them. Mathis cautions that individuals can not purchase fireworks outside of the city limits and bring them back into Huntsville. Once in possession, they should be used or properly disposed of before returning inside the city limits.
2020 was a record-setting year for fireworks sales across the country, and given the frequent rain showers and excitement to socialize, Mathis anticipates that this year could be another big year. However, while wild land fuel is not presently dry, the fire chief still recommends keeping a water source, like a water hose or bucket, on hand in the case of accidents, especially since the environment around us is not the only thing that falls victim to fire.
Burns around the time of Independence Day celebrations account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms throughout the month, with the highest rate of fireworks injuries occurring in children ages 10-14 years-old.
Sparklers are likely the one item we all think synonymously with the holiday for children, however, they’re not as harmless as we may think.
“Sparklers are very dangerous,” Mathis said. “We tell our children, ‘here, play with this,’ because it doesn’t go ‘boom,’ but they are very dangerous.”
Sparklers are basically sticks coated with a mixture to create a fuel-injected reaction, burning metals to produce the fantastic sparks that mesmerizes individuals of all ages. Oxidizers produce oxygen to burn the mixture and binders hold it all together, allowing for a progressive burn. Burning at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and reaching up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Children should never be allowed to play with or ignite fireworks and should always be supervised when playing with sparklers. Adults should always be present and cognizant of activities and, it goes without saying, should not be under the influence while handling fireworks. Additionally, fireworks that have not fully ignited should never be re-lit. Instead, they should be carefully collected and soaked in a bucket of water over night.
“It’s just important that we as a community or parents, watch our children and help them enjoy a safe Fourth of July celebration,” Mathis added.
