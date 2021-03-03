The Huntsville Fire Department is hoping to receive over $970,000 in federal grant funding, in an effort to hire four additional firefighters to join the ranks and use the funds to cover their salaries for three years.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Huntsville City Council approved a resolution that authorized an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. It was approved with a unanimous vote.
“I think it would be fair for the citizens to know what the fire department is up against and what the city is up against,” city councilmember Russell Humphrey said. “At the end of the day, we aren’t going to be able to rely on grants in the future. If we don’t set a goal to where we are trying to get then we are never going to get there.”
The Huntsville Fire Department is a combination fire department with less than 20 paid firefighters — nearly 40 short of standards set by the National Fire Protection Association. According to Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis, NFPA recommends the department employ four staff members on each fire apparatus.
“We have more volunteers assisting us than career firefighters,” said Kristie Hadnot, the grants manager for the city. “But it’s really a stretch when these guys have an emergency to pull these volunteers. That is one of the reasons we need this money.”
To fully staff all stations, city manager Aron Kulhavy previously said it would cost the city an estimated $3 million annually in additional funds.
