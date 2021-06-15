Huntsville extends city manager's contract by one year

HUNTSVILLE — City Manager Aron Kulhavy will serve another year in the position and get a 2.5% raise, following a year wrapped in controversy.
With a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, members of the Huntsville City Council approved a one-year contract extension for the city’s top employee and that will raise his annual base salary to $164,000.
Kulhavy is a city employee rather than an elected official, but he is in charge of running the city’s various departments and often advises the City Council on decisions. He began in his current position in January 2018. The new extension will push his contract through June 2022.
“I have issues with some of the things we discussed in regards to his (Kulhavy’s) performance, which include writing up charter members and doing things not within his authority to do,” said council member Blake Irving, who voted against the contract renewal.
Irving hinted that Kulhavy will be undergoing a performance improvement plan over the next year. A PIP is a tool to give an employee with performance deficiencies the opportunity to succeed. It may be used to address failures to meet specific job goals or to ameliorate behavior-related concerns.
“I do believe in this next year being a PIP year, as other employees call it, for him to improve himself. But I’m not in favor, with the performance issues, to give him a 2.5% raise,” Irving noted.
Kulhavy fell into controversy with the city council last year after missing two months of meetings, shortly after his contract renewal. Most of those meetings contained lengthy executive sessions with council members discussing his performance. A fallout with former city secretary Brenda Poe also prompted additional performance question marks from the city council.
Irving, Daiquiri Beebe and Dee Mullins voted against the contract renewal, while Vicki McKenzie abstained from a vote.
No other comments were provided in a public setting.
