The Huntsville Independent School District is considering options to add space at an overcrowded elementary school.
Huntsville Elementary School on Martin Luther King Drive is running out of room. Plus, many other campuses are nearing capacity.
As enrollment continues to grow, it’s creating tighter quarters, affecting hundreds of students and dozens of employees.
“Huntsville Elementary is at capacity … any additional programs would be problematic,” said Kevin Stanford, the assistant superintendent for general administration and student services at HISD.
School trustees took the first step towards solving the issue, with the purchase of two used portable buildings at a price tag of $125,450. The four additional classrooms will also require an additional $71,095 in set-up expenses.
Huntsville voters struck down a $65.5 million bond in May 2013 to fund long-term construction projects and raise facility standards to those of nearby districts.
“Our growth at Huntsville Elementary is large is in desperate need of relief,” HISD Trustee JT Langley said. “These portable buildings are a good step to give that immediate relief that we need.”
In other action, HISD trustees gave unanimous approval to the 2020-21 academic schedule. According to the schedule, the 2020-21 school year will start on August 13, 2020 and conclude May 26, 2021. Graduation will be held May 29, 2021.
The next scheduled meeting of the HISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for March 24 at 6 p.m.
