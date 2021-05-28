After years of working toward the honor, Huntsville Elementary School has been named a model Professional Learning Community by Solution Tree.
A PLC focuses on collaboration as a way to improve results and student achievement. Huntsville Elementary School is one of just 50 schools in Texas to earn the honor this year.
“We are honored and beyond grateful to be recognized as one of your newest Model PLC schools, and we truly believe that we are making a positive difference for our students and our community,” Elementary School Principal Christy Cross said,
Solution Tree is a company that provides educational strategies and tools intended to improve staff and student performance in K-12 schools.
Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.
