Huntsville residents’ property tax bills are likely to go up and the city will hire additional public safety officers, restructure tourism and cultural activities and continue work on roads under the 2020 proposed budget and tax rate. The Huntsville City Council gave initial approval to six decision packet proposals earlier this month and are expected to take a final vote on the budget Tuesday night.
Huntsville plans to cut its tax rate by 8%, but homeowners are likely to pay more because property values have risen an average of 11.76% in the past year.
Under the proposed tax rate, which reduces the rate by 2.74 cents, the owner of a home assessed at $250,000 will pay $787 in property taxes next year.
The $74.25 million proposed budget is about a $6 million increase from last year. Making up the general fund budget includes an estimated $5.18 million in property taxes, $8.8 million in sales taxes, $5.5 million in intra-governmental fees and nearly $2 million in utility franchise fees.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda includes:
• a request to award a $298,135 contract to Doughtie Construction for a rehabilitation project of the Brook Hollow Lift Station.
• a request for a rental agreement with Aqua-Zyme Disposal Services for sludge dewatering containers at the AJ Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• the second reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 12 of the building regulations code to adhere to new state legislation.
• a vote to award a $19.5 million contract to Flintco, LLC of Houston for the construction of a new police and fire station.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at Huntsville City Hall.
