A vote to proceed on annexing 7,571 acres surrounding Huntsville has been delayed, as some city leaders have requested additional time to provide clarity to the property owners and other interested members of the public.
The second reading of the ordinance, which was presented August 6, has to be completed by October 5.
“The city is currently negotiating development agreements with a number of property owners whose property has been designated for annexation,” planner Leigha Larkins said in the agenda packet. “These negotiations are expected to conclude before the end of September 2019.”
City staff members are proposing to hold the second reading and adoption vote on October 1 in a regularly-scheduled city council meeting.
The move to annex has not come without its hiccups, as multiple property owners have threatened litigation against the city. That prompted council members to go behind closed doors with legal counsel for nearly two hours earlier this month.
No civil suits against the city of Huntsville have been filed at the Walker County Courthouse.
Included in the proposed annexation is:
• 1,155 acres located northwest of the current city limits near Interstate 45 and Hwy. 75 north (Area A).
• 776 acres located northeast of the current city limits near Hwy. 19 and FM 2821 (Area B).
• 137 acres located east of the current city limits near Hwy. 190 and Old Phelps Road (Area C).
• 254 acres located east of the current city limits near Hwy. 75 South and Rush Road (Area D).
• 3,548 acres located south of the current city limits near Hwy. 75 South, Interstate 45 and Park Road 40 (Area E).
• 164 acres located west of the current city limits south of the Westridge Subdivision (Area F).
• 1,106 acres located west of the current city limits near Hwy. 30 and FM 1791 (Area G).
City officials have not disclosed where the remaining 411 acres in the proposal will be accounted.
City officials to present budget
City Manager Aron Kulhavy is also expected to present his proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during Tuesday’s meeting. The proposed budget is expected to hold a property tax rate of $0.3148 per $100 valuation, which is one cent above the effective rate.
A public hearing will also be held prior to the meeting after council members approved a maximum property tax rate of $0.3307. State law requires two public hearings when a maximum tax rate exceeds the lower of the effective rate or the rollback rate.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at Huntsville City Hall.
