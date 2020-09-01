Huntsville council OKs pay raise for employees

Moving forward in budget talks for fiscal year 2021, Huntsville City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to provide over $350,000 in pay raises for city staff.
The raises are part of a $75.4 million budget that will move the city’s tax rate to 30.62 cents per $100 valuation — a slight decrease from the current rate of 31.48 cents. However, the rate is not set in stone and could be altered when council has a final vote later this month.
Also, council members unanimously gave approval to the addition of four new staff members and a salary increase for the city secretary — one of the city’s three charter positions.
The council will continue its budget discussion during a Sept. 14 public hearing then an anticipated budget and property tax rate vote before the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
The proposed FY2021 budget totals $72.5 in revenues with an ending fund balance of $11.7 million. The fund balance represents a fiscally healthy 4.5 million of the required 25% of the budget’s expenditures.
STAYING COMPETITIVE
City Human Resources Director Julie O’Connell said the raises are needed because the city's pay isn't competitive for several jobs.
“With the market adjustment we will shift the scales completely 2.5%,” O’Connell said. “The HR department did a (compensation) survey in March and May of this year, and overall we were about 6% behind. This goes towards catching us up.”
However, others thought economic uncertainty, particularly in light of the pandemic, should be considered.
“I’ll be honest, a pay raise jumps out at me this day and time. However, a few years ago we had a pay compensation study done with considerations of other cities about our size. At that time we came up with some positions that were overpaid and some that were underpaid. This is a continuation of us still trying to catch our people up and maintain fair pay for our employees,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez (Ward 4) said.
OTHER ADDITIONS TO THE BUDGET
Each of the six proposed decision packages to the budget were unanimously approved by council members, accounting for nearly $8.6 million of the annual budget — $3.79 million of which will come from the city’s surplus revenue.
According to the city charter, council members must approve all appropriations that exceed $50,000, are funded using unallocated reserves or qualify as policy issues that represent a significant amount of discretionary spending in the budget.
Approved allocations included:
• $333,333 for a vacation buy-back program.
• $910,000 for the mid-segment of a new taxiway at the city’s airport, construction of a new skate park, lighting along the Eastham Thomason Park walking trail, sidewalk repairs and improvements and funding for furniture, fixtures and equipment at the new city hall and service center.
• $4.7 million for utility improvements, which includes initiating the design process for replacing the N.B. Davidson Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• $199,666 for a full-time firefighter and full-time street sweeper. The request will also fund a part-time facility maintenance position and reclassify the solid waste supervisor to assistant superintendent.
• $2.12 million for various one-time expenditures.
COUNCIL OK’S NEW COMPREHENSIVE STUDY
In other action on Tuesday, the city council approved hiring a Sugar Land consulting firm for $175,000 to update the city’s horizon comprehensive plan.
The Huntsville Horizon Comprehensive Plan is designed as a framework for the future development of the City and its two-mile planning jurisdiction over the next 20 years and beyond. It is intended to guide the community’s decisions regarding its future physical and economic development.
The plan identifies goals, policies, and actions for elected and appointed officials, members of advisory committees, civic groups and organizations, directors and staff, and citizens to use as decisions are made and the community’s vision is achieved.
Some council members questioned if the plan was actively utilized by city staff and if it was a worthwhile investment. However, it would ultimately gain unanimous approval.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for Sept. 14.
—
See the city's proposed 2021 budget here.
