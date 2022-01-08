Huntsville council considers animal sale ordinance

Councilmembers were divided during Tuesday’s meeting, discussing the possibility of drafting an ordinance that would regulate the outdoor sale of animals in Huntsville.
The first reading passed with a 5-2 vote, with Ward 1 councilmember Daiquiri Beebe and Position 2 At-Large councilmember Dee Howard-Mullins voting against the drafting of an ordinance that would regulate the outdoor sale, trade or giving away of animals.
The ordinance would follow in the footsteps of existing ordinances in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and College Station, prohibiting the practice of individuals setting up in the right-of-way or in the parking lots of local businesses to sell, trade or giveaway animals.
The idea of initiating a similar ordinance in Huntsville was brought to Ward 2 councilmember Russell Humphrey’s attention one year-ago during a workshop meeting with Lori Toliver, the executive director at Rita B. Huff Humane Society.
“It’s taken this long to get it on the agenda, but now that it’s on the agenda, I’m very passionate about it. No, that ordinance is not going to fix our problem, it’s going to take many steps, but if we don’t take the first one, there won’t be a second,” Humphrey said.
“We see a lot of these pets that are being given away and sold in the Walmart parking lot, Taco Bell parking lot, we see a lot of these animals that usually end up at our shelter either sick, injured or unwanted,” Toliver said. “Lots of these puppies, people are just driving by and they’re making a 15-minute decision for a 15-year commitment of an animal, a lot of these animals are not getting spayed, they’re not getting neutered, they’re not getting vaccinated, they don’t just end up inside the city, but they end up outside of the city also.”
Gretchen Browning, a Walker County citizen who lives six miles north of Huntsville in the extraterritorial jurisdiction, spoke first hand at Tuesday’s meeting on the effects of animal dumping in the rural outlines of Walker County.
“I’ve seen carloads of students dumping them on the roads north of Huntsville. At the height of this, it was at least 10 a week that I would see being dumped, that I would try to rescue,” Browning said. “I saw a German Shepherd in the back of a pickup going at least 45 miles per-hour heaved out onto the side of the road with broken legs and broken ribs … all I could do with that dog was take it to a vet and have it put down, it was that injured. If the city council is so concerned about the animals in this community, are you going to do something about the animals that get dumped in the rural areas?” Browning asked.
Browning attributes the problem largely to the student population in Huntsville, noting that the incidents slowed to a near stop while the Sam Houston State University campus closed during the pandemic.
“If you’re concerned about animals, their welfare, that they’re taken care of, will you look at the rural problems?” Browning asked. “It’s sick, it’s disgusting and I don’t have the answer, but I’m hoping some of you might come up with something.”
However, Mayor Andy Brauninger responded that any ordinance that the council would come up with would apply to the sale or marketing of animals within the city limits and recommended she reach out to County Judge Danny Pierce in regards to her concerns.
“I think in order to stop it, we have to preach spay and neuter, that will stop it before it even happens, the more we can spay and neuter, the less puppies and kittens that will be out there,” Toliver said.
Rita B. Huff and mobile pet wellness clinic, Dehart Veterinary Services, offers a low-cost spay and neuter program, which any Walker County residents are eligible to utilize, however, it doesn’t seem to be enough. The problem seems to be convincing the community of the need to spay and neuter their pets in the first place.
Enacting an ordinance regulating the sale of animals to shelters and re-homing facilities would ensure that vaccines and spay or neuter practices were being encouraged, as most shelters offer the services in house at affordable costs, which would reduce Huntsville’s stray animal problem with time. Down the road, the ordinance would also reduce the amount of new animals being dumped, due to the investment it requires to simply adopt. Shelters and re-homing facilities typically vet their potential adopters, making sure that they are aware of the financial responsibilities of owning a pet and have a lengthier, more thought-out adoption process than an impulse adoption would take in a parking lot.
However, council members drew the greatest divide over what would be done with Huntsville’s unwanted pets in the present, should the owners no longer be able to sell or re-home their animals themselves.
Howard-Mullins expressed concern over drafting an ordinance banning the sale of animals outside of a shelter or similar facility, due the limited resources in the community for owners to leave their unwanted animals. As Rita B. Huff’s new shelter is still in the works, held back by skyrocketing construction costs and a lack of supplies, the shelter remains unable to take in over a certain capacity of animals. With Huntsville’s overwhelming stray animal problem, it would be impossible for the nonprofit to take in all of the area’s unwanted pets as it stands, and without a city shelter up and running yet, the animals would continue to simply be dumped in rural areas.
“Passing this ordinance is not going to help animals or citizens of Huntsville at this time, maybe after we have an animal shelter in place where unwanted animals can go, this issue should be revisited, but for now, it will only cause more trouble than good,” Beebe said.
Kulhavy also noted that were the city to prepare an ordinance and the council adopted a violation of that ordinance, pet owners who opted to neglect adherence to the ordinance would be subject to a citation, with a Class D misdemeanor associated with it.
Howard-Mullins expressed concern that perhaps those who choose not to spay or neuter their pets are forced to do so because they can not afford the procedure, so to fine these individuals would surely lead to further animal dumping.
“Before council starts imposing restrictions, we should be able to say, if you do not want these animals, you can turn them in to (wherever) and they will be fostered, re-homed, those who are sick will have other arrangements. But if our mentality is just to enact an ordinance that is purely punitive with no options for our citizens, I just don’t know about that,” said Howard-Mullins.
“Anybody that thinks this one ordinance is going to be the answer to everything is being unrealistic,” Humphrey said. “But just like a ladder, it has many steps on it. There’s going to be many steps for the city to try to have a positive impact on the animal problem that we have in the city of Huntsville. Letting people dole out animals in the parking lot at Walmart, Taco Bell, or anywhere else that might have disease that may or may not cause harm to people, I think that’s irresponsible for the city. Our responsibility is to do what’s best for the community and to let people hand out untested, un-doctored, unvaccinated animals … it’s ludicrous to think we’ll just keep doing it because we don’t have a better answer to it right now.”
“I think it’s a good question, but I think the hope is that if we have the ordinance on the book that people who are careless with these animals will think twice about caring for these animals in the proper way and maybe investing in a spaying program that Rita B. Huff says they have for the public,” Brauninger said.
Ward 4 councilmember Jon Strong recommended that the council let the first reading pass, allowing staff to continue to explore the idea and prepare an ordinance that could be debated further down the road.
