With pandemic capacity restrictions lifted and continued demand for services connected with winter storm repairs, Huntsville’s sales tax revenue increased by more than $47,000 from sales conducted in May compared to the previous year.
Huntsville saw an increase of about $797,865 or 6.3% in sales taxes received this month from May sales compared to the same month last year.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will likely continue to increase for government entities, as year-ago revenue collections came during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Huntsville was one of few municipalities to see a consistent upward trend in sales tax collections during the pandemic.
To date, the city of Huntsville has collected about $6.1 million in sales tax allocations, a 13.4% increase.
New Waverly’s allocations have dropped 25.34% to date, with a total allocation of $38,721 from May sales, while Riverside has increased 28.36% throughout 2021.
Walker County will receive $349,935 this month, an 8.48% increase from the prior year. To date, the county has received about $2.54 million. Walker County ESD No. 1 has brought in $172,671 so far in 2021, while ESD No. 2 has received $797,780.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20% more than a year ago.
