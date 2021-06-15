Huntsville community celebrates U.S. Army birthday

HUNTSVILLE — June 14 is Flag Day and the birthday of the U.S. Army.
On Monday, Walker County veterans and other residents came together to commemorate both occasions at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas.
During the event, officials with the museum served lunch to all attendees and the members of the Army Recruiting Battalion that came to swear in Yvan Isas, a future member of the branch.
“It is important to be at these events, especially when there is a future soldier swearing in,” Burnett said. “As a community it is our duty to show our support for their choice to serve. It is important for all of our military to know that we support them and pray for them while they are serving and that the support will continue for them after serving.”
After the swearing-in ceremony, the oldest and youngest service members came forward to cut the cake and serve one another in an age-old tradition of the military. Attendees then came forward to collect their share and mingled with one another, sharing stories from their time in the service or providing tips to Isas as he prepares for basic training in September.
The room was filled with local veterans and their families who came in support of Isas and his decision to serve in the Army as a member of the Army Reserves. While in the Reserves, he will serve as a mechanic and hopes that the skills he learns there will help prepare him for his future inside and outside of the armed forces.
Providing support to Isas now and after he completes his time in the Army is what the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum and Burnett is all about, as she feels that many veterans fall through the cracks of society upon their return to civilian life.
“Transitioning back into civilian life can be very challenging after service,” Burnett said. “We have seen veteran suicide increase dramatically over the years. We are the only ones who can help change that. We owe them that.”
