Huntsville city officials voted Tuesday to reinstate water shutoffs across the city starting in August, replacing an ordinance that was put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance, which received unanimous approval, would demand payment from approximately 750 water customers in the city who are one month or more delinquent on their water and sewer bills. The city froze utility shutoffs in April 2020, which has in turn caused the amount of lost revenue from delinquent accounts to nearly double.
Today, over $318,000 is owed by customers for water and sewer services.
“Last time this ordinance was brought before council it was a compassionate vote, where the council voted against it,” said Ward 4 councilmember Joe Rodriquez, who proposed the reinstatement in December 2020. “Now we are at a point where people are getting $1,400 checks from the federal government, the governor has opened businesses to 100% and hopefully that will put people back to work like they were before.”
Customers still behind on their bills on Aug. 1 will have the opportunity to establish a payment plan with the city.
City officials also noted that $9.2 million in stimulus money to the city from the American Rescue Plan could not be used towards the delinquent accounts.
