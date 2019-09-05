Huntsville City Council to consider food truck ordinance

Food trucks regulations are now on the agenda for a future Huntsville City Council meeting.
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave unanimous recommendation to new rules for both food trucks and food truck parks that span everything from permitting to parking requirements. The new regulations are expected to be presented to the city council on October 15, with a public hearing scheduled for that day as well.
Mobile food vendors and mobile food vendor courts have become an increasingly popular dining option in the city of Huntsville and the state of Texas over the last several years. At least 20 cities in Texas currently regulate food trucks and/or food truck parks.
Four food truck parks are currently operating within the Huntsville city limits.
“The city development code is silent on food trucks and food truck parks,” planner Leigha Larkins said about the agenda item. “The adoption of development standards for this use is necessary due to the likelihood of these developments becoming nuisance uses.”
Existing vendor parks are regulated through the building code and the health code, but standards for traditional restaurants “do not meet the needs of mobile food vendor parks and are not sufficient to ensure safe and adequate facilities for public use.”
Existing parks will be grandfathered in, but will have to adhere to the new regulations if the business is left abandoned for three months.
Proposed regulations include prohibiting a mobile food vendors from conducting business within 200 feet of the primary entrance of an open and operating food service establishment, while limiting parts to 50 feet. The regulations also adds requirements for bathrooms, paved parking, electricity and city water at all food truck parks.
The next meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is set for September 19.
