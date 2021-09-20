HUNTSVILLE — The City Council will take a final vote on a proposed tax rate on city budget that will add 16 new positions, while giving city staff both merit and step pay raise.
The City Council will consider the proposed $76.4 million budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M.
Council members have worked to finalize the budget and tax rate over the past two months following multiple work sessions and public hearings.
The budget features a proposed tax rate of $0.3075 per $100 valuation - an increase of one-cent, or 3.36%, from the no-new-revenue rate. The rate will generate about $504,750 in additional revenue for the city due to the increase, higher appraisal values and growth.
For the average Huntsville homeowner, that would result in an extra $98 on what would be about a $660 city property tax bill for the average home valued at $195,018. Nearly half — about $216,110 — of the additional revenue is attributed exclusively to new property on the tax roles.
Overall, the city's general fund would increase 10.2% to just over $2.65 million. The largest source of revenue for the city comes from sales taxes, which is projected to generate $10.5 million — a 13.6% increase over the prior budget.
The 2021 budget and tax rate will take effect on Oct. 1.
PAY INCREASES
The recommended budget includes funding for 5% across-the-board pay increases, due to a market adjustment and merit pay program. It will also offer continued funding for the city’s vacation buyback program.
Nearly $707,000 is being allocated to fund the pay raises and buybacks.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy says that wage increases are being recommended in an effort to remain a competitive employer in the job market.
RISING WATER RATES
The city is scheduled to continue the implementation of a 2011 water and wastewater study, which will result in an average residential customer increase of nearly 6 cents on their monthly bill.
According to the fee schedule, the city will charge 15-cents per 1,000 gallons if between 3,000 and 7,000 gallons, 17-cents more for those between 7,001 and 13,000 and 18-cents per thousand gallons if over 13,000 gallons is used. Fees will also increase for commercial and multi-family users.
ON THE AGENDA
Other items expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight include:
• consideration of a request from Huntsville Memorial Hospital to utilize $364,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for contract nurses needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
• consideration of a tree ordinance that will place rules on developers who seek to remove protected trees.
• consideration of a budget amendment that will fund a $750,000 purchase with the Walker County Hospital District for land across the street from the former Ella Smither Geriatric Hospital. The land is expected to be utilized for parking at the soon-to-be-constructed city hall.
WATCH ONLINE
Citizens can live-stream the city council meeting online at huntsvilletx.gov or at itemonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.