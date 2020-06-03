The image of George Floyd on the ground with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee against his neck may be forever in the mind of Huntsville City Councilman Joe Rodriquez.
In a somber moment on Tuesday, Rodriquez — a Hispanic City Council member and career law enforcement agent — provided an emotional response from the dais as he voiced support for the peaceful protests, as well as local law enforcement.
“I was more than appalled … I was shaken to the core of my soul when I saw what happened in Minneapolis,” Rodriquez said. “I get mad when something like this occurs, because it tarnishes the badge of every police officer.”
Rodriquez spent 12 years with the Dallas Police Department, including a stretch in the early 70s when a white officer, Darrell Cain, was convicted and sentenced for murdering 12-year-old Mexican-American Santos Rodriguez during an impromptu interrogation. According to court records, the officer was investigating a gas station burglary, when he conducted Russian roulette on Rodriguez and his 13-year-old brother to force a confession. The gun was loaded and Rodriguez was subsequently murdered.
Cain served the minimum two-and-a-half year sentence, and his case sparked protests against racial inequality … a discussion we are still having today, as Rodriquez noted during Tuesday’s Huntsville City Council meeting.
“I love the fact that people are out there peacefully protesting, but the ones that are doing the violence, destroying property and attacking the police are taking the attention away from what occurred and are taking the attention away from the issue at hand.”
Other city council members also used the platform provided during the city council meeting to denounce racial inequality within local communities, while praising peaceful protests.
“I thank all of those that have protested in Huntsville,” councilmember Blake Irving added. “There were only a limited number of people that tried to interrupt, and the police were there to support us and make sure that everything stayed peaceful. I applaud those young adults that were there trying to stand up for what's right. I hope that we as a city can work together with our police department, because they need us as much as we need them.”
Councilwoman Mari Montgomery echoed the sentiments of the others. .
This is not just a police issue, it’s not just a black issue, it’s not just a white issue ... this is a hate issue. This is an issue that is born as a child of ongoing systemic racism, and this is what needs to heal and be addressed.”
Councilwoman Dee Howard Mullins announced that another peaceful protest against systemic racism will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Walker County Courthouse. Those wanting to participate are being asked to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
A separate group is in the process of organizing a Juneteenth Rally for June 20, where protesters will march from the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center to the MLK Center.
“I do not believe what we see happening in our country is a matter of funding, or monetary issues, or social programs, as it is a matter of the heart and being better at loving each other,” Mayor Andy Brauninger added. “I firmly believe when we start seeing each other as God sees us, we will not see looting, destruction, and disregard of our fellow citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.