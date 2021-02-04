Huntsville City Council moves forward with new skate park

After a push from local skateboarders, Huntsville officials are inching closer to the construction of a skate park in the heart of the city.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, members voted down a measure that would have placed the new attraction at Emancipation Park on MLK Drive. Instead, the park will be constructed north of the existing volleyball courts at Eastham-Thomason Park.
“We picked Eastham-Thomason Park because it is centrally located, and we feel like the city can get the most bang for their buck,” said Derrick Birdsall, a member of the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. “The ground is flat and level and we won’t have to clear trees, like we would at Emancipation Park.”
Councilmember Daiquiri Beebe actively sought to construct the park at Emancipation Park as an opportunity to enhance sparsely used areas of the park.
City council has approved $75,000 towards the construction of the skate park in their 2020-21 budget. The project is expected to go out for bids in the coming months, with construction starting soon after.
“I’ve actually been shocked to see how little it will cost,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “If we build it at Eastham Thomason Park and see that the activity is high, then we can build another at Emancipation Park.”
COUNCIL MOVES FORWARD WITH MLK RECREATION CENTER PROJECT
Additional funds needed for the renovation and expansion of the MLK Recreation Center received unanimous support from the Huntsville City council on Tuesday.
The budget amendment added $750,000 in funds to the project that is expected to cost nearly $2.96 million. City officials had previously allocated $2.23 million towards the project through the issuance of certificates of obligation.
The new complex, according to a feasibility study from Burditt Consulting, would nearly double the space of the worn-out current center — with a new structure featuring a multi-purpose classroom, a teen room and a pair of conference rooms. The current facility would also be renovated to accommodate a large and small event space.
Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, council members gave unanimous approval to:
• the 2021 strategic plan.
• a letter of support for the creation of a Municipal Utility District near the Spring Lake subdivision.
• authorize city manager Aron Kulhavy to negotiate the potential sale of city property at 1515 10th Street to the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute for educational purposes.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.