Huntsville will hold a remote City Council meeting over the phone at 6 p.m. tonight.
Because of the coronavirus crisis and the state executive order to stay at home, the Huntsville City Council will hold its first meeting ever where the councilmen will participate remotely.
The meeting will be held via telephone and broadcasted for public consumption online.
As with all Huntsville City Council meetings, public viewing will be available on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HuntsvilleTX, and on the home page of the city’s website, www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/meetings.
Public comments for this meeting must be arranged with the city secretary by filling out the public comment form at www.HuntsvilleTx.gov/PublicComment. Speakers must provide their name, telephone number from which they will access the meeting and the topic of their comment.
To join the meeting and make public comments on the telephone, participants who registered can call 1-866-899-4679 and use meeting ID 456-309-357. All telephone numbers and participant names will be visible to the public.
This will be the first meeting of its kind in Huntsville, after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order with guidelines for the temporary suspension of certain portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act in order to avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This allows cities to have council meetings via teleconference and to conduct executive sessions via teleconference.
The agenda includes items such as the second reading and vot on a new ordinance that would regulate privately-owned mobility devices such as scooters and skateboards. The meeting will also include a request from area hotels to temporarily modify the Hotel Occupancy Tax reporting and a discussion from counselors on an extension of the city’s disaster declaration.
