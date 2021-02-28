Huntsville government leaders on Tuesday are expected to move forward with a near $3 million plan to provide additional recreation opportunities to area youth.
In the agenda packet, which was released Friday, the Huntsville City Council said that they will consider the authorization of a design and construction support contract with Burditt Consultants, who helped develop the concept for the proposed MLK Community Center.
The new complex, according to a feasibility study, would nearly double the space of the worn-out current center — with a new structure featuring a multi-purpose classroom, a teen room and a pair of conference rooms. The current facility would also be renovated to accommodate a large and small event space.
The architects used input from online surveys and steering committee meetings to plan out the 8,758-square-foot project. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.
“The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center serves as a longstanding facility where numerous community members gather to celebrate various occasions,” said parks and leisure director Penny Joiner in the agenda notes. “It is rented almost every weekend for birthday parties, family reunions, quinceaneras, gender reveals and much more. it has also been the home to Huntsville’s large MLK Day and Juneteenth Celebrations.”
The project is being funded through the reissuance of general obligation bonds in Aug. 2020 and an additional $950,000 out of budgeted funds.
Other items expected to be presented on Tuesday includes, consideration to:
• Authorize an application for the Victim’s Service Coordinator Grant for $79,394.50 with a $20,348.62 city match.
• Authorize a fiber optic installation project to route line from the aquatic center to the Lower Pressure Plane Water Plant facility.
• Authorize an application for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for $973,804.
• A resolution in opposition to House Bill 749 and Senate Bill 234, which would end the use of public funding for lobbyists.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
