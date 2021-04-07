The Huntsville City Council has signed off on plans for a large expansion of a storage facility on FM 1791 in western Huntsville.
The council unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) Tuesday for Denver-based Spartan Investment Group, which is looking to nearly double the size of the self-storage facility that has been in operation since 2004. The new owners say that they will add 41,475 square-feet of storage to the existing 50,0940 square-foot facility that was recently known as Space Place Self Storage. It will be completed with the addition of four new structures.
“We are a national operator, so we have a brand standard at every facility,” said Scott Lewis, the CEO of Spartan Investment Group. When we purchase property, we always are sure to budget additional improvements to be sure the facility is brought up to our standards.”
He noted that the average occupancy for self storage is nearly 90% in the United States, with 1-in-11 Americans renting a unit.
The multi-million dollar expansion will take place in three phases, and add both climate controlled and non-climate controlled units.
OTHER ACTION
In other business on Tuesday, members of the Huntsville City Council:
• approved an ordinance to suspend a proposed rate increase from Centerpoint Energy. The city will also join other neighboring municipalities by hiring the Lawton Law Firm to negotiate the proposed increase.
• approved the appointments of Don Johnson, Barry Shoemake and Trey Wharton to the TIRZ No. 1 Board. The board meets annually.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for April 20.
