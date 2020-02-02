Dr. Greg Peter of Huntsville Physical Medicine Institute is celebrating 40 years of providing lifetime family wellness through chiropractic care.
Peter was first introduced to chiropractic care in high school, as his parents sought treatment for his various injuries incurred while playing sports. Peter’s chiropractor was not only able to keep him on all of his athletic fields, but inspired and mentored him to become a chiropractor himself.
“After a year or two or chiropractic care, I thought, this is something pretty cool. You can help people, you don’t have to rely on medications or anything like that to be able to help and I just decided that I wanted to be a chiropractor,” Peter said.
Peter studied at Texas Chiropractic College where he met Sam Houston State University alumni who told him that Huntsville was a great place to live. Peter moved to Huntsville after his graduation in 1979, and has been in private chiropractic practice in the community ever since.
“All of the people that I’ve had the privilege of evaluating and helping with their health through the years has been great,” Peter said, adding that his favorite part of his job is helping people. “The people that come here, an awful lot of them aren’t feeling well. Maybe they’re in a lot of pain or their health is an issue, and to be able to help them over time and get their health back and help keep them healthy – that’s it for me.”
The practice branched out seven years ago to become a physical medicine office by adding a medical practitioner to their staff in order to better address other issues their patients may be facing.
Peter commonly sees patients with lower back pain, neck pain, headaches and joint pains as well as those seeking weight loss. While the chiropractor notes that the notoriety of the practice comes more from the relief of pain, he thinks its design is more suited for overall health.
“We also see people that are coming in more from the wellness side of it. They’ve learned that if the nervous system and the spine are functioning properly, they’re typically healthier. It helps them feel better and just be healthier overall,” Peter said.
Peter urges people to look at their lifestyles for a chance at better health, starting with regular spine and nervous system checkups.
“People get their blood pressure checked, their cholesterol checked, their teeth checked and cleaned – people need to have a spine and nervous system check up. Our nervous system runs our whole body, so if there’s interference with that, the body can’t work right,” Peter said, adding that trying to manage our health by how we feel doesn’t always work.
Only 10% of the nervous system is set aside to perceive pain, so an individual could have a lot of nerve interference and not feel what is actually wrong.
Peter suggests being checked at any age, and has even checked babies as young as one hour old.
To book an appointment at Huntsville Physical Medicine Institute, call (936)291-2111 or visit their website at https://huntsvillechiro.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.