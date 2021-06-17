HUNTSVILLE — After about 20 months of construction, Huntsville’s new police headquarters is open for business.
On Thursday, local officials and hundreds of residents got their first glimpse at the state-of-the-art facility, which has nearly triple the square footage of the city’s current police station.
The roughly 40,000-square-foot-facility was built at a price tag of approximately $12.25 million on the city’s northern edge. It was part of a 2016 bond election, which allowed the city to issue up to $24 million in debt for the construction of public safety facilities. A new $7.25 million fire station opened Monday.
“It’s a great week in Huntsville,” Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “Our police all over the country have been maligned. I’m telling you today that in Huntsville we are going to support our police 100% and give them everything they need.
“This is just an example of how this community and the council and the citizens of Huntsville have exhibited their support for this police force.”
The new police headquarters will provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.
“Who would have ever thought that we would be here to see this magnificent building in our lifetime,” Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “It would not have been possible without the support of our community.”
The building was constructed by Flintco, LLC out of Houston, to replace a building that had been utilized by the department for nearly four decades in the downtown area.
Officers are expected to move into the new facility in the coming weeks.
