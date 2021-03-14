Local businesses are being put to the test as Texas opens at 100%.
After nearly a year of statewide orders, Gov. Greg Abbott declared Texas fully open earlier this week, allowing full capacity at all businesses while lifting the mask mandate.
The announcement came days away from spring break for Texas schools and universities, and in the midst of criticism over a slow vaccine rollout across the state, the executive order has been met with mixed response.
“I think it’s a little bit early,” said Lane Aiena, family practitioner at Huntsville Family Health. “I think the masks were working and I think the evidence was there that the masks were working. At the same time I definitely understand that people want to get back to normal.”
After a “horrible” year, Rodeo Mexican Bar & Grill owner Delfina Perez feels that it’s time to get back on track in order to save her family business.
“I don’t think we can survive another year, and I don’t think we can survive longer if we don’t open up 100%. My to-go orders used to be really good, and now they’re gone, so if I don’t open up, I will not survive,” Perez said.
While Rodeo has relied heavily on to-go orders and delivery to keep the business afloat, Perez noticed a sudden drop-off in sales that never picked back up. Since opening at 100% occupancy and revoking its mask mandate on Wednesday, Perez notes that business has been up 10%.
“You do have some customers here that think you’re not doing the right thing. It’s hard to please everybody,” Perez said.
The past year of the pandemic, accumulating debt and mental health stressors that have affected even her youngest child has made Perez question more than ever whether she should say goodbye to her family business. Her desire to provide her kids better opportunities in life is what keeps her going.
“There's no way I can live in fear or close the restaurant, imagine what’s going to happen to me, I have four kids. One is in college, my oldest graduated, I have an eight year-old and I have a 17 year-old. I have all of these bills, I have a lease that I have to pay on (the restaurant), car insurance – none of my bills have stopped. All I can tell you is I’m in debt and I was not in debt before the coronavirus,” Perez said.
“I believe that as a person, you have the right to decide how you treat yourself, you can make your own decision,” Perez said. “You have no control of other people, and I don’t think that I should be in control of you.”
While Abbott has opened the state, it’s ultimately up to each business as to how they feel comfortable proceeding, with the option to keep the same precautions in place as before.
Gamers Grove owner Todd Graham expressed early on his intention to keep his business at a lower occupancy, while continuing to require that masks be worn in the store and keeping barriers between gaming opponents.
“I feel like the mask mandate was lifted a little bit early,” Graham said. “I’m waiting for more people to be vaccinated to where it’s not spreading through the community as much.”
For Graham, the choice was simple. The game store is a family business both owned and operated by Graham and his daughter, and while so many businesses have had to shutter their doors in the past year, staying healthy and safe will help them continue.
“If I was to get sick or (my daughter) was to get sick, we would not be able to operate if we had to stay home or be in the hospital, so really how we’re keeping our business going is making sure that we stay healthy,” Graham said. “Even if we do have people upset about it or complain about it, we’re going to continue doing what we feel is the right thing to do.”
Hot Tops Salon owner Frederick Morris will be moving ahead with the same concerns in mind. After having had a COVID-19 for several weeks himself, the experience was severe enough to continue requiring masks and limiting occupancy.
“I have two chairs available for stylists and I refuse to fill them just because of that,” Morris said. “Until we get our shots, we’re going to be extra careful, and even after our shots we’re probably still going to wear our masks.”
So far, his clients have all been understanding and respectful of his choice and the salon has even grown to pick up an extra 40 new clients since January.
“I think Texans are doing a great job of getting vaccinated, I think that people want the vaccine, but until we’re at that herd immunity level, I think we should continue to wear the masks, continue to social distance, wash hands, definitely get vaccinated once you’re eligible,” Aiena said.
Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital in partnership with the Walker County office of Emergency Management held their first vaccination event on Thursday and Friday, distributing 406 vaccines to 1A and 1B individuals. A second event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Walker County Fairgrounds, and is prepared to distribute 500 vaccines each day.
Monday will also mark the opening of Texas vaccine distribution to include the 1C grouping, which will protect adults 50-years and older. Those interested in being vaccinated can schedule an appointment at www.walkercountyvaccinate.com.
“We’re almost there, I really think we’re looking at weeks, not months, to getting back to ‘normal.’ I really want to encourage people to keep their foot on the gas for just a few more weeks, probably until this summer,” Aiena said.
