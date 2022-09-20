The Huntsville Book Review Club is celebrating its 50th year at the Huntsville Public Library. Sharron Lucky will be reviewing some of the most humorous writers in Texas at the event. Potential members are welcome to join the group in the Staggs Community Room at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Cake and coffee will be served to mark the occasion.
The club was started in 1972 by women who wanted to bring in professional reviewers. It offers more than just a typical review of a book read by the group. Performers from the Dallas Book Reviewers Association provide the review as a form of entertainment. Most of the reviewers are professional actors, actresses, and dancers that bring the stories to life.
Reading the book is encouraged, but not required. Typically the club members gather at a local restaurant for lunch after the meeting and are often joined by the reviewer.
“It’s not a group that demands a lot of time,” said Mary Wessels, club president. “It’s entertaining. It makes me laugh, and it makes me think. It’s an hour or more of wonderful fun.”
The books reviewed represent a wide range of genres, from comedy and biographies to historical fiction. The September meeting will be a performance called “Texanity”, a review of stories from Texas storytellers that includes Larry McMurtry and Kinky Friedman. Lucky calls it something she created to put a smile on people’s faces after the pandemic, and the state we find ourselves in, namely Texas.
In the following months, the club will enjoy reviews from “Gracie: A Love Story”, “George Washington: A Life”, “Hello Girls”, “Where the Wild Things Are”, and “The Mary Tyler Moore Story”. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the fourth Monday of September, October, January, February, March, and April. Membership dues are $30 per year. Dues pay for the reviewers and excess funds are donated to the public library.
The Huntsville Public Library is located at 1219 13th Street. Membership dues for the Book Club can be paid at the September meeting or mailed to Glenda High, 386 Elkins Lake, Huntsville, Tx. 77340. To learn more about the Dallas Book Reviewers, view their 2022 showcase video on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syKkRdS6Stk&t=2815s.
