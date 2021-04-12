The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may not be open to the public, but talented youth at the core of the event are not going unnoticed.
On Sunday, 72 students were selected to participate in the School Art Auction to be held on May 16. That will include Huntsville High School junior Shanleigh Hall, who was selected as this year's 3D Class Champion.
Hall’s artwork, “5 seconds” is expected to sell for between $50,000 to $100,000. She is guaranteed a premium of $5,500 cash and a maximum of $7,500 cash.
Huntsville High School art teacher Todd Stevens says that it has been nearly 15 years since a student from Huntsville ISD has been selected for the school art auction.
More than 3,000 entries were sent in for preliminary judging back in January. Then, that number was whittled down to 712 pieces. Now 72 students, including Hall, will take part in the auction in May.
More information can be found at rodeohouston.com.
